DropMeFiles – free one-click file sharing service

РусEng
Enter using your account on INETCOM.TV




forgot password
Внимание,
подозрительные файлы


Антивирус обнаружил в загрузке зараженные файлы, поэтому они были удалены.



drop
files
You need to update to iOS 8.0.2 for the correct operation of the service
Для корректной работы необходим Internet Explorer версии 9 или выше
ABC
123
Invalid phone number.
Could be sent to
a Russian number only You have reached the limit of SMS for one user per day Fill in this field
0/450
Name has invalid characters
Only letters, digits and spaces allowed
Sent to phoneE-mail
Status: Delivering...
E-mail not sent.
Suspicions for spam.
Автор
To upload files
click on the circle or drag&drop them in grey field
Share image or text
from clipboard just by pressing CTRL+V. It's content will immediately turn into a file
Storage life of 1 download
means that files will be deleted immediately after being downloaded by first user. Choose that option if your information is confidential. The maximum storage time 14 days
Storage life of files
after which they will be completely deleted
Storage life of files
temporarily unavailable option
Password will protect
your information from unauthorized access
Send link by SMS or e-mail.
Up to 14 e-mail recipients or one phone number are supported to be sent to
Отображение ссылки можно
сопроводить сообщением, содержащим не более 450 символов и 20 строк.
Share link to the upload
with your fiends in social networks
Change your link and password
into digit format, if you're planning to use it on TV with INETCOM.TV app or inform verbally
Owners of SMART.TV
can watch movies or other media files, uploaded to Dropmefiles, on screen of their TV with our free app ИНЕТКОМ.ТВ
Share images
or text from the clipboard by just pressing CTRL+V. Upload will start automatically
To upload files
drag&drop them to the page or click on a circle and select files in popup dialog
To quickly share your screen
just take a screenshot
and paste it from clipboard
to Dropmefiles
Пожалуйста, подтвердите, что вы не робот
неверный код, опробуйте ввести еще раз
ENTER TEXT: OK

User agreement

  1. Dropmefiles.com referred to as “the Website”, is designed to share and store files.
  2. This User agreement shall come into effect from the beginning of the use of the Website.
  3. When using the Website it is forbidden to place:
    • Materials that are illegal in Russian Federation
    • Intellectual property, copying which is prohibited by the original owners.
    • Malware
  4. Materials that violates Section 3 of this agreement will be deleted from the Website upon detection.
  5. The Website is not guaranteed safekeeping of the files.
  6. Under no circumstance the Administration of the Website is not responsible for the content uploaded and sent by a User via the Website.
  7. Under no circumstance the Administration of the Website is not responsible for all sorts of lost profits or for any damages by any reasons.
Help Rules
Идет загрузка!
Some files were uploaded!
uploaded
Delivered
Не доставлено
I uploaded files on DropMeFiles
DropMeFiles – free one-click file sharing service
more
hide
file
files
files
add
Name
Name or E-mail
I uploaded files on DropMeFiles
DropMeFiles – free one-click file sharing service
more
hide
days
download
download when uploaded
waiting...click to cancel
wrong password
Error! Server is not responding
["file","files","files"]
Abonents of INETCOM.TV can
authorize under their profile and get extended functionality to manage their uploads
Liked our service?
Tell about it on social networks