DropMeFiles – free one-click file sharing service

To upload files
click on the circle or drag&drop them in grey field
Share image or text
from clipboard just by pressing CTRL+V. It's content will immediately turn into a file
Storage life of 1 download
means that files will be deleted immediately after being downloaded by first user. Choose that option if your information is confidential. The maximum storage time 14 days
Storage life of files
after which they will be completely deleted
temporarily unavailable option
Password will protect
your information from unauthorized access
Send link by SMS or e-mail.
Up to 14 e-mail recipients or one phone number are supported to be sent to
Share link to the upload
with your fiends in social networks
Change your link and password
into digit format, if you're planning to use it on TV with INETCOM.TV app or inform verbally
Owners of SMART.TV
can watch movies or other media files, uploaded to Dropmefiles, on screen of their TV with our free app ИНЕТКОМ.ТВ
Share images
or text from the clipboard by just pressing CTRL+V. Upload will start automatically
To upload files
drag&drop them to the page or click on a circle and select files in popup dialog
To quickly share your screen
just take a screenshot
and paste it from clipboard
to Dropmefiles